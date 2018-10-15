See picture: Alia Bhatt flies to New York to meet Ranbir Kapoor and his family?

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted shooting for Kalank in Kargil with Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. After finishing the shoot in Kargil, Alia reached New York and according to Pinkvilla, Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also in the Big Apple city of New York along with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was recently in news because of his health issues but the veteran actor clarified that his hair colour change is for a film and not because of any illness.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram of herself looking cute while wearing a black winter jacket paired with matching black tights. Given the recent pictures that Alia has shared are taken by Ranbir himself, we wonder whether he has taken this picture as well.

Check out the gorgeous picture of Alia which she simply captioned as, “The Big Apple” :

View this post on Instagram The Big Apple 🍎✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 15, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen on-screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in main roles. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is set to release on August 15, 2019.

On the other hand, Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is set to release on April 19, 2019, and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur in main roles.