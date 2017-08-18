See Pics! Team India is all swag as they arrive in Dambulla for 1st ODI

After their historic 3-0 Test series whitewash of Sri Lanka in their own den, Team India is now aiming to continue their rich vein of form going into the One-day International series. Virat Kohli and Team have reached Dambulla for the first ODI match against Sri Lanka and they arrived in style. As the team reached Dambulla, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted few pictures of Team India members from their official Twitter account.

The Indian cricket team members were seen stepping out of the bus and being greeted by the locals. While Virat was spotted wearing a cool hat, MS Dhoni in a red shirt was seen tasting ice-cream. Rohit Sharma who didn’t feature in any of three Test series was also greeted by locals outside the Dambulla stadium.

Sri Lanka will be banking on their experienced lot including Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Thisara Perera. Also, Niroshan Dickwella’s impressive form with the bat is a good sign for the team. Lasith Malinga will be leading the Lankan bowling attack and he can prove to be really effective on his day. On the other hand, India will be relying on their big batting power and apart from the fast bowling options like Jasprit Bumbrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play a huge role in shaping up the Indian bowling line-up.