See Pics: Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya at Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Delhi

Team India is in New Delhi for the first T20I against New Zealand. But, yesterday the team paid a visit to a special place in New Delhi. Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli, who hails from Delhi, invited his team to Nueva, a chain of restaurants owned by him.

On Tuesday, night, Team Indian including Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya were seen at the Kohli’s restaurant. The players celebrated the marriage anniversary of Dhawan. The Indian opener later posted a picture of him cutting the cake and thanking his teammates for celebrating the anniversary.

Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary.

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

See the pictures below:

Enjoyed a brilliant meal at Nueva restaurant last night in Delhi. Nice food, my favourite was Cold Pizza. Recommend a visit @imVkohli — Akshar patel (@akshar2026) October 31, 2017

Had an awesome time @nueva.world. Great food and great company. No better way to get back with the boys. Thanks @virat.kohli for having us. #nueva #TeamIndia A post shared by rahulkl (@rahulkl) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Great fun with the boys at @nueva.world @indiancricketteam And a very Happy Anniversary to Jatt ji @shikhardofficial and @aesha.dhawan5 #StumpedAtNueva #TeamIndia #SouthAmericanCuisine A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the first T20I, all eyes will be firmly on veteran pacer Ashish Nehra who will be playing his final competitive game. India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been their Achilles heel in this format. India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in 2016.

For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with wins over Australia, England and Sri Lanka, among others, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb. That aside, India have been on a roll. With series wins over big teams like Australia, India have firmly stamped their supremacy in the limited-overs format.