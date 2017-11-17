See Pics: Serena Williams marries Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in star-studded ceremony

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is now a married woman. The 23-time Grand Slam champion got married to her longtime boyfriend, millionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple got engaged in December 2016.

The couple have been together since 2015, and their wedding comes just 11 weeks after their birth of their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1. And with Alexis being the co-founder of Reddit, and Williams being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, these two truly are the definition of a power couple.

Many of the Serena’s BFF attended the wedding extravaganza. However, the most important of the guests was Alexis Ohanian Jr., the couple’s first child together, who was born a little over two months ago. Others, who were present in the wedding, to see their pal get married were, Kim Kardashian (Serena’s friend since 15 years), the glamorous pair of American actress Eva Longoria and Jose Bastion, supermodel Selita Ebanks, singer Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

Check out the wedding pictures here:

Beyoncé arriving in New Orleans earlier today for #SerenaWilliams’ wedding. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 16, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Celebrities including Beyonce,Jay Z,Kim Kardashian,Anna Wintour & New Edition graced tennis star #SerenaWilliams’ “Beauty and the Beast”-themed wedding in #NewOrleans A post shared by chakams (@chakams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:24am PST

#boriskodjoe #hiswife #nicoleariparker #spotted #neworleans #serenawilliams #alexisohanin #wedding A post shared by Shanell Luster (@shanelll94) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:04am PST