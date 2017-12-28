See photos: Tennis legend Roger Federer clicks adorable selfie with quokkas and it goes viral

The year 2017 gave us many selfie moments but the recent one shared by tennis star Roger Federer is just winning the hearts on social media. Federer is in Australia’s Rottnest Island and decided to spend quality time with quokkas who are also known as world’s happiest animals.

Federer posted a selfie with the quokkas. The selfie of smiling faces of these two will make you smile too. Meanwhile, these animals have no natural predators on the island and are known to approach humans with no fear. Federer’s selfie with his cute little quokkas is now going viral on social media and Netizens can’t seem to stop talking about it.

“I thought it was going to be like a bigger mouse but it’s more like a smaller kangaroo,” said @rogerfederer of the famous quokka. “But it’s very cute.” More on #Federer‘s day at the iconic @RottnestIsland: https://t.co/GyFDYawEVN. pic.twitter.com/LgxvmyMS4N — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) December 28, 2017

There’s more love in this picture of Roger Federer taking a selfie with a quokka than in about 80% of my past relationships pic.twitter.com/vZuWAHHf2p — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 29, 2017

Quokkas are happy in general, but that smile seems even bigger for this selfie. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 28, 2017

THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER LAID MY EYES UPON — Riccardo Fidirir (@stormberry) December 28, 2017

Not sure who is cuter — Gothami #RF19 (@RFanforlife) December 28, 2017

OMG this photo is amazing. All animals love you Roger. — V1sh9u (@Rfighterer) December 28, 2017

While other tennis players are knee deep in preparation for a big summer of tournaments in Australia, it’s not much of a worry for Federer. The 19 times Grand slam champion doesn’t expect to repeat the incredible season he had in 2017 as he is trying to keep it cool this year. Federer now is in Perth for Hopman cup.