Home / Sports / See photos: Tennis legend Roger Federer clicks adorable selfie with quokkas and it goes viral

See photos: Tennis legend Roger Federer clicks adorable selfie with quokkas and it goes viral

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 30, 2017 01:16 pm
The year 2017 gave us many selfie moments but the recent one shared by tennis star Roger Federer is just winning the hearts on social media. Federer is in Australia’s Rottnest Island and decided to spend quality time with quokkas who are also known as world’s happiest animals.

Federer posted a selfie with the quokkas. The selfie of smiling faces of these two will make you smile too. Meanwhile, these animals have no natural predators on the island and are known to approach humans with no fear. Federer’s selfie with his cute little quokkas is now going viral on social media and Netizens can’t seem to stop talking about it.

While other tennis players are knee deep in preparation for a big summer of tournaments in Australia, it’s not much of a worry for Federer. The 19 times Grand slam champion doesn’t expect to repeat the incredible season he had in 2017 as he is trying to keep it cool this year. Federer now is in Perth for Hopman cup.

