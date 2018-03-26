See photos: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram becomes bowling coach of wonder kid Hassan Akhtar

It’s been few weeks when a video of a six-and-half-year-old fast bowler Hasan Akhtar bowled few amazingly perfect deliveries had gone viral. The video left every-one impressed including legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram. And when the media approached him, Hasan expressed his desire to be coached by Akram. And interestingly, Wasim agreed to coach him with sharing some of his secrets.

The left arm pace bowling factory continues – random video but the kid is swinging it already! pic.twitter.com/cmA4jIF1HF — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 28, 2018



Akram shared a picture on social media where he can be seen training the little boy. In the post, Akram wrote, “Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni. Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half. #brightfuture.”

Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni . Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half. #brightfuture pic.twitter.com/MDqYS3NJUZ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 26, 2018

In another post, Akram praised his talent. “Explaining the importance of front arm. He was all ears he already knows how to grip the ball for outswing and inswing. Unreal.”