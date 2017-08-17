See how Hardik and Krunal Pandya bowled over their father

They say fast bowlers hunt in pairs. Perhaps, it stands true for brothers as well. However, it was a pleasant pairing for Himanshu Pandya, the proud father of cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal, as the Indian cricket team all-rounder gifted him a car following his debut ton against Sri Lanka.

Hardik, in a series of tweets, said that his father deserves all the happiness in the world as the credit to his success on the cricket field goes to him. He uploaded a video from his official Twitter account telling his father that the car he was standing next to was his and the look on his face will make you smile. Krunal took up the responsibility to accompany his father to the car showroom while Hardik was on a video call from the other end.

It indeed was an emotional moment for the Pandya brothers as well, who had to work hard to find their way up the ranks and become recognized faces across the country. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Hardik wrote: “(Sic) the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya official and which takes a lot of courage to do. Only for our careers and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done. So that’s a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around.”

The Pandya brothers played for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of seasons with the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being a breakthrough for both the players. However, while Krunal, a slow left-arm spinner, is yet to make the cut in the national team, his brother has already cemented his position in the side, earning a pat on the back from Captain Virat Kohli. Interestingly, a few have also compared his all-rounder abilities to the likes to legendary Kapil Dev.