Seamers set up 192 run win for England

Adelaide : England’s seamers fine-tuned their skills ahead of the first Ashes Test by handing the tourists a 192-run win over a Cricket Australia XI in a four-day day-night tour game at the Adelaide Oval here on Saturday.

Set 269 to win, the home side was bowled out for 75 early on the final day. The CA XI resumed at 70/7 but lost their last three wickets in 30 minutes. Pacemen Chris Woakes (4-17), Craig Overton (3-15) and James Anderson (3-12) shared the spoils.

England play the CA XI in another four-day tour game in Townsville starting Wednesday.

The tourists have drafted uncapped left-arm pacer Geroge Garton into their squad for that game, with paceman Jake Ball straining ligaments in his right ankle while bowling on Thursday.

Brief Scores

England 1st innings: 293 (Dawid Malan 63, Mark Stoneman 61, Daniel Fallins 5-73) and 2nd innings: 207 (Jonny Bairstow 61 not out, Mark Stoneman 51, Simon Milenko 5-34) beat Cricket Australia XI 1st innings: 233 (Tim Paine 52, Mason Crane 3-78, James Anderson 2-30) and 2nd innings: 75 (Chris Woakes 4-17, Anderson 3-12, Overton 3-15) by 192 runs.