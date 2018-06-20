Scoring winner in World Cup opener is dream come true: England skipper Harry Kane
Saint Petersburg: England football captain Harry Kane has said scoring the winner at such a high level was a dream come true, according to an interview shared by the English Football Association on Wednesday. Kane’s brace of goals had enabled England to edge past a gritty Tunisia in its opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Efe
The skipper caught up with the team’s in-house media service during a recovery ice bath at their training base just outside of St. Petersburg on Tuesday and gave his personal and professional critique of England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia in Kazan the night before. “To score a winner in the World Cup like that is just incredible and watching the celebrations back home and in the stadium like I say, I’ve been part of that before when I was watching football, so to see it and to be part of it is amazing,” the Tottenham striker said.
The 24-year-old Londoner not only bagged his first World Cup goal for England, tapping in off a rebound in the 11th minute, but he clinched a perfectly-aimed last-minute header to raise the team above Tunisia’s penalty equalizer that came 10 minutes before half-time. “It’s what dreams are made of, such a good feeling, so proud of the team, we fought to the end, I thought we played really well, especially in the first half,” Kane said, although acknowledging that the team squandered a number of opportunities in the opening minutes. Kane warned, however, that the Panama game would still be a challenge as the Central American nation was fighting to stay in the competition following its 0-3 loss to Belgium.