Sports Schedule September 6, 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro returns against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Today, the important sports events are of tennis US open which is going on in New York, USA. Other than that, highlights of Asian Games 2018, Asia Cup 2016 and India vs England Tests will be available to watch on Sony and Star channels. Below are the schedule of US open matches, and timings to watch them in India.
Tennis
US Open in New York: Matches will be available to watch at Star Sports Select 1 on (7 Sept) from 4:30 A.M (IST) onwards. The matches can also be watched on Hotstar app.