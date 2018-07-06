SC restrains state cricket bodies from holding elections

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained all state cricket bodies from holding elections till it pronounced a verdict on finalisation of the draft constitution of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), as it reserved the judgement on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud also asked the high courts not to entertain any plea on the appointment of administrators for state cricket bodies.

The court said it will also consider modifying the earlier verdict on ‘one state, one vote’ and interpretation of the cooling-off period for BCCI office bearers.

The top court had earlier asked the state cricket associations and BCCI office-bearers to give suggestions on the draft constitution for the apex cricket body to the amicus, saying these have to be in tune with the Lodha panel recommendations and its verdict.

The draft, to be finalised by the court, would be binding on the BCCI.

However, the bench had clarified that its order on the petitions seeking recall of the 2016 verdict would deal with the validity of the draft constitution.

The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in BCCI which were approved by the apex court. The court had approved these recommendations such as ‘one state, one vote’, ‘one member, one post’ and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying BCCI posts.

The Lodha panel was formed in January 2015 in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report that called for reforms in the BCCI.

The Mudgal panel had gone into state of affairs of the BCCI, following the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing controversy.

The court had in its July 18, 2016 verdict accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha committee to reform the BCCI following charges of large-scale maladministration in the cash-rich cricket body.

‘Our stand is vindicated’

The Supreme Court’s observations, dismissing the need for a cooling off period for BCCI office-bearers, came as a ray of hope for the embattled body, which said its position against the contentious Lodha committee reform stands vindicated.

“The Honourable judges heard our plea and made observations which has filled us with positivity. I feel now our [him and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry’s] position is vindicated,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said.

His comments came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s observation that cooling off period does not seem necessary if the office-bearer is contesting for a different position.

“What is the need of cooling off period when a person is not contesting for the same post?” asked CJI Dipak Misra.

It was acting secretary Amitabh and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, who had worked alongside member units, to raise the objectionable clauses in Lodha Reforms, taking inputs from them. “We have to wait for the final order but I think there is a ray of hope for us that things will be in order.

The Honourable court heard all our arguments on the objectionable clauses and we are grateful for that,” Chaudhary said.

Asked whether the clause on cooling off period and the age-cap of 70 years would be done away with, Chaudhary, who has of late been at loggerheads with the Committee of Administrators, said: “Why don’t you ask the COA as to what they think about today’s observations?”