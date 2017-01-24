SC allows BCCI & Centre to suggest names for Administrators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today asked the Centre and BCCI to suggest names in sealed covers for appointment in the committee of administrators to run the apex cricket body.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also allowed BCCI to suggest three names after following the due process to represent it at the ICC meeting due in first week of February.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, made it clear that the names to be given for appointment in the committee of administrators and the representative for the ICC meet should be in consonance with the judgement and subsequent orders passed by the apex court in the matter.

The bench asked BCCI and the Centre to give the names in sealed cover by January 27 and posted the matter for hearing on January 30.