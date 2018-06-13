Saweety Boora strikes gold at Russian boxing tournament  

New Delhi: Saweety Boora was the lone Indian boxer to clinch a gold, while two others signed off with silver medals in the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia today. Saweety, who is also a former world championships silver-medallist, prevailed over home favourite Anna Anfinogenova in a unanimous verdict to finish on top in the middleweight (75kg) category.

However, in the men’s draw, Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg) lost their respective summit clashes to end with silver medals. While Yadav lost to Russia’s Murad Rabadanov, Kumar was beaten by Sweden’s Alexandr Mvalbale.

Earlier, world youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) had lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) had finished with a bronze after going down in his semifinal bout.