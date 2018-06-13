Saweety Boora bags boxing gold in Russia

New Delhi : Indian boxer Saweety Boora claimed a gold medal in the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament after beating Anna Anfinogenova in the final in Kaspiysk, Russia on Tuesday.

The Indian, who is also a former world championships silver-medallist, prevailed in a unanimous verdict against home favourite to finish on top in the middleweight (75kg) category.

Earlier, world youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) had lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals.

Among the men, world bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) had finished with a bronze after going down in the final.

Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg) have advanced to the final.

While Yadav will be up against Russia’s Murad Rabadanov, Kumar will square off against Sweden’s Alexandr Mvalbale.