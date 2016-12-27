Satyendra wins in Shooting

Pune : Army Marksmanship Unit’s (AMU) Satyendra Singh got the better of teammate and Olympian Chain Singh to clinch the gold medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event on the concluding day of 60th National Shooting Championship on Monday.

Satyendra qualified for the eight-man final in second position behind Chain Singh with a score of 1164, which was identical to Chain’s effort, but had nine fewer inner 10s.

In the final though, he managed to turn the tables on his more internationally accomplished teammate, amassing a score of 450.9 in the stipulated 45 shots to Chain’s 448.4. Rahul Poonia of the Navy won the bronze by shooting 439.1.

In the junior men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, Subhankar Pramanick of West Bengal capped off a brilliant year, adding the national title to the Junior World Cup gold he had won earlier in the year.

The World Cup gold was in the rifle prone event, which amply shows Subhankar’s versatility. Subhankar qualified for the final in second position, shooting a score of 1132 behind Syed Araib Pervez.