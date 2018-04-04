Sathiyan reaches career-best ranking

New Delhi : The in-form G Sathiyan reached his career-best ranking of 46 while veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal climbed 22 places to be at 48 in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

Sathiyan jumped three places to become World No. 46 as he continued to be the country’s top singles player. The 25-year-old had won gold in the ITTF Challenge – Spanish Open in November last before reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

“I’m really happy to hit my highest ever ranking. It’s a good step and now I am aiming for Top 20 this year. But my prime focus will be the CWG and I guess this ranking will pump me up more to deliver my best. I think the best is yet to come,” Sathiyan told PTI. Other Indian paddlers in the Top-100 are Soumyajit Ghosh (70), Harmeet Desai (74), Anthony Amalraj (83) and Sanil Shetty (84). As for the women, Manika Batra continued to top the world chart among Indians, rising eight places to 58, while Mouma Das dropped 17 places to settle at 88.