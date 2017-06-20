Sardar Singh questioned by UK police

Understandably, the team management is upset about the fact that Sardar was called up for questioning in the middle of a big international tournament without any prior information.

New Delhi : Star India hockey player Sardar Singh was on Monday called for questioning by the police reportedly in connection with a year-old sexual assault case, barely hours after his side thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London.

The team management in London was told that Sardar should come to Leeds for questioning by the Yorkshire police.

Sardar, a former captain, was last year accused by British-Indian hockey player Ashpal Bhogal, who had claimed to be his fiancee, of rape and assault both in India and UK.

Former Hockey India chief and current International Hockey Federation president Narinder Batra slammed the move by the UK authorities to question Sardar in such a manner and termed it “uncalled for”.

“As an FIH chief I have no comments. But as an Indian and former Hockey India president, I am saying this in my personal capacity that I condemn the move. How can you call an international athlete in the middle of a tournament without any prior information,” Batra said.

Batra had earlier issued a hard-hitting statement on his Facebook page. He had stated on the social networking site: “England is a country which is a safe heaven for all fraudsters who have run away from India and agree to invest in England.

“I would love to see the reaction of England and world media if in India the England players are called to police stations. Request the Indian media to get the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian High Commission in UK involved.”The post was later deleted. When asked what actually happened in London, he said, “I don’t know what the matter (relating to the questioning) was. The manner in which he was being called for questioning is uncalled for.