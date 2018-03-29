Santosh Trophy: Karnataka-Bengal, Mizoram-Kerala in semis

Kolkata : Karnataka will clash with defending champions Bengal after registering a 1-0 win over Mizoram in the national football championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy here on Wednesday.

Rding the win, Karnataka went past Mizoram to top group B on head-to-head count. Both outfits sealed their last four berth.

In the semi-finals, Mizoram will face group A toppers Kerala at the Mohun Bagan ground, while Karnataka-Bengal will be at Howrah Maidan Stadium on March 30.

At the Mohun Bagan ground, both Mizoram and Karnataka had their chances and it was only in the 74th minute that Rajesh S scored the winner from close range from a goalmouth melee.

Karnataka’s win meant Goa’s slim chances of making the semi-finals went up in smoke. The Armando Colaco-coached side signed off with a 4-1 win over Punjab at the Howrah Stadium.

Mackroy Peixoto (25th) struck from the spot-kick while three minutes later Victorino Fernandes doubled the lead.

Nestor Dias (59th) and Shubert Pereira (67th) completed the tally for Goa, before Punjab’s Gurtej Singh (90+4th) scored a consolation goal to reduce the margin.