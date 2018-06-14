Sanjita Chanu, Yuki Bhambri dropped from TOP Scheme

New Delhi : Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, whose ‘A’ dope sample tested positive for a banned substance, has been dropped from the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme, along with tennis player Yuki Bhambri.

Sanjita, who won a gold in women’s 53kg class in the Gold Coast CWG in April, had tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a test conducted during the World Championships in USA in November last year and she has been put under provisional suspension.

“It was decided to drop Sanjita from the TOPS as she stands suspended by the International Weightlifting Federation on doping charges,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.