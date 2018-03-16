Sanjeevani wins bronze in Asian cross country race

Guiyang (China) : India’s promising long distance runner Sanjeevani Jadhav clinched a bronze in women’s 8km cross country race while the country also collected another medal of same colour in the team event here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Sanjeevani clocked 28 minute 19 seconds to cover the 8km distance, behind Li Dan (28:03) of China and Abe Yukari (28:06) of Japan in the 14th Asian Cross Country Championship.

The Indian women’s team of Sanjeevani, Swati Gadhave, Jhuma Khatun and Lalita Babar also won a bronze. The performance of three best finishers of a country in the individual race is considered for the team medal. Gadhave (30:18) finished 11th in the individual race while Khatun (32:14) was 14th. Babar, who reached the final round of the 3000m steeplechase event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished last in the 15-athlete individual race in 32:53.

She was taking part in an international event for the first time after her marriage last year. In a cross country race, the participants run on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass. The course may pass through woodlands and open country, and include hills, flat ground and sometimes gravel road.