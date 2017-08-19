Sania, Rohan pair advances in Cincinnati Masters

Ohio : India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced in the men’s and women’s doubles categories at the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament here on Thursday. The fourth seeded pair of Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai overcame unseeded Romanians Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru 6-3, 6-7 (1), 10-3 in the quarter-finals.

Bopanna and Croatian Ivan Dodig battled past the Colombian-Italian pair Juan SebastiÃ¡n Cabal and Fabio Fognini with a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 victory in the pre-quarterfinals. Bopanna and Dodig will meet Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Lukasz Kubot of Poland for a place in the semi-finals.