Sania Mirza’s latest Twitter post shows how much she is missing her husband Shoiab Malik

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will soon become a mother of an adorable child, she has been pretty much active on social media ever since she got pregnant. Sania engages her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. And tries to give some glimpses of her personal life through Instagram and Twitter. In her latest Twitter post Sania confessed how much she is missing her husband Shoaib Malik who is busy with Asia cup 2018.

“There are a ‘couple’ of us missing you here! Need a time machine @realshoaibmalik..real quick…! #fbf #nostalgia #beautifulface come back soon and maybe without the stubble,” Mirza said.

Sania had earlier posted a video where she was seen cutting a cake. Sania captioned the video, “My life missed you @realshoaibmalik but duty comes first @anammirzaaa @nasimamirza @imranmirza58.”

During a media interaction, Sania had revealed that the surname of her child would be Mirza Malik. “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” she said.