Sania Mirza wanted a bike ride with Shoaib Malik, but Shadab Khan played spoilsport; read how

Love is still in the air for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. Sania, who attended the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, tweeted a romantic message for her husband, who was awarded a bike for his ‘Man of the Series’ performance.

Sania tweeted, “Chalen phir is pe?? ??? #MOM #Manoftheseries @realshoaibmalik” to which Shoaib Malik replied Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way. However, Sania’s idea of going for a bike ride with her husband immediately after the match was spoiled when she spotted Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan riding pillion. But realising that he may have played spoilsport between Sania and Shoaib as the couple seemed to be making their plans post-match, Shadab was quick to apologise, joining the banter.

Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way ❤️ https://t.co/QnLkPmbNGP — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 29, 2017

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ‍♀️ @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 29, 2017

Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the T20I series, with the final match being played in front of the passionate home crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Shoaib Malik scored 102 runs in the three-match series with the highest of 51, which came in the final T20I. Pakistan were unbeaten in the ODI series as well and thanks to their victory on Sunday, they achieved a complete whitewash against Sri Lanka in the limited overs encounters.