Sandipan to lead Indian challenge

Mumbai : Indian GM Sandipan Chanda will lead the Indian challenge as over 300 leading chess players, representing 17 countries, will pit their cerebral skills against each other in the Rs 20 lakh prize money 2nd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament, to be played at the Mount Litera School International at BKC Bandra from December 26 to January 3, 2017.

This tournament incorporates a Grandmaster’s event and a junior event for Under-13 children. One round is scheduled to be played daily over the 9 days.

GM Viswanathan Anand is the brand ambassador for this tournament.