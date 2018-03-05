Sandeep Singh speaks about the tragedy that changed his life!

Hockey legend Sandeep Singh on whose life upcoming film ‘Soorma’ is based has spoken about the tragedy which changed his life.

Sandeep Singh shares,”A bullet wound went through all three organs and on the spot I was paralyzed and for me it was the worst day of my life, I just wanted to go and play, whenever I saw the field, I just wanted to go and play, or whenever I saw the match on TV, I was crying from Inside to become a player again”

Sandeep further added, “When I saw Hockey for the first time after the gunshot, I said to my brother, bring my Hockey stick, I want to sleep with my Hockey stick, and I want to again become a Hockey Player again”

He further informed,”You almost lose 40 percent of body weight and muscle and you just weigh 55kg, and you have no power to stand up straight and you need help, So from that age, to become a pro athlete, its really difficult”

Sandeep Singh is a legendary Hockey player and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team and he has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep has brought glory to the nation by representing the country at 2012’s Olympics London where he was the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers.

His inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing lead roles in Soorma.

Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.