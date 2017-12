Sananswers: Tennis ace Sania Mirza goes live on Twitter, takes interesting fan questions

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza went live on Twitter on Wednesday with the hashtag #sananswers. Fans asked her questions and she patiently answered all of them. Sania Mirza indulged her fans with a Q&A session on Twitter after hitting the 7 million followers mark on Twitter.

“7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers”, she tweeted.

7 milllliooooonnnnn of usssssss ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you 😘😘😘 issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

During the question-answer session, fans went all out with questions about Sania’s favourite actor, to answering all the questions about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and many more. Interestingly, Sania kept her answers candid winning even more love from her fans.

Check out some interesting answers from #sanaanswers.

One of the funniest and nicest ppl ever #Sananswers https://t.co/Y50RyWHZS5 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Your favorite singer ??? 😍

Plyzzzz answer — Mohsin Khan (@MohsinK8758) December 6, 2017

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan https://t.co/XFDDx5rlQj — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Biryani of course 😀 https://t.co/DDUA78pDLp — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

First grand slam ever – Australian open https://t.co/ZDFAefuRfq — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Best – my car

Worst – sooo many clothes #Sananswers https://t.co/ioMsRUDmWs — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

And how did the waterskiing go Sania?:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017

Let’s just say there is room for improvement 😂 https://t.co/REvqf0nKFy — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017