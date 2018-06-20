Sam Curran, Craig Overton to play in England team for remaining ODIs against Australia

London: Surrey’s Sam Curran and Somerset’s Craig Overton have been added to the 13-man England squad for the final two ODIs of the ongoing five-match series against Australia. Both players will now travel to Chester-le-Street and will be available for selection for the fourth ODI at Emirates Riverside on Thursday and the final match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, providing additional fast-bowling options.

The duo had been in the England Lions squad for the tri-series against India A and West India A, which starts at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby on Friday. In the absence of Curran and Overton, Chris Jordan has been added to the Lions squad, and will be available for the first two matches of the Tri-Series in Derby – against India A on Friday June 22 and West Indies A the following day.

Overton will rejoin the Lions next week and will be available to play the remaining matches of the tri-series. England have already clinched the series 3-1 following their thumping win by 242 runs in the third ODI against Australia.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to continue their momentum when they play their fourth ODI against England at the Riverside Ground on June 21. It should be noted England have never whitewashed Australia in a five-match ODI series. Their best result against Australia came in 2012 when they won 4-0 with one game lost to poor weather.