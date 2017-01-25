Sakshi unbeaten

New Delhi : Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik remained unbeaten in the second edition of the Pro Wrestling League.

Apart from Sakshi, Marwa Amri of Tunisia, Magomed Kurbanaliev, Abdusalam Gadisov and Ilias Bekbulatov of Russia, Erica Wieb of Canada, Jabrayil Hasanov and Mariya Standnik of Azerbaijan also remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, the organisers announced.

In the second edition, a total of 1,102 points were scored in the 18 matches in which 10 wrestlers suffered defeat while 15 were victims of technical falls.

The founder and promoter of ProSportify Kartikeya Sharma said that in 18 days, 25 matches were decided on clean wins and technical decisions. “I am happy that Indian wrestlers got a golden opportunity to battle against world’s best grapplers. This experience will help them in the long run,” he said.

In the final, NCR Punjab defeated Haryana Hammers 5-4 to lay their hands on the trophy.