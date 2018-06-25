Saketh Myneni jumps 85 places to touch 362 in ATP rankings after Fergana show

New Delhi: Saketh Myneni made a massive 85-place jump to touch 362 in the latest ATP singles rankings following his exploits at the Fergana Challenger where he reached the semifinals. Myneni had lost half of the 2017 season due to a foot injury but has made a strong comeback this year. He had recently won an ITF Futures singles title in Uzbekistan.

He was ranked as high 137 and was among country’s top three singles players but injuries halted his progress. “It (Fergana) was a good tournament for me and I got a lot of quality matches in these conditions. I had to go through qualifying which had very good players. I will need to slowly crawl my way back to high intensity tennis and hopefully this is a start for it,” Myneni told PTI. Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri dropped a rung to 85 and was followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (125, unchanged), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (165, -13) and Sumit Nagal (239, -2).

In the doubles, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan broke back into top-100 after winning the Ilkley Challenger. He is now placed 93 with a jump of nine places. Rohan Bopanna dropped two rungs to 24 and was followed by Divij Sharan (43, -1), Leander Paes (67, -7) and Purav Raja (74, +1). In the WTA charts, Ankita Raina dropped eight places to 213 but Karman Kaur Thandi, who won her maiden singles title on ITF Pro circuit last week in Hong Kong, moved up three slots to 258.