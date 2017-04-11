Saina withdraws from S’pore Series

Singapore : London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Monday pulled out of the USD 350,000 Singapore Super Series to spend more time in training to improve her game ahead of the hectic international circuit.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, meanwhile, will look to put behind her disappointing first-round exit at Malaysia when she leads the Indian challenge here.

The 27-year-old Saina said she will next play at the Asian Badminton Championship to be held at Wuhan, China later this month.

“Yes, I withdrew from the tournament as I feel I need some more time training to get better. There is improvement in the knee but I think some more training will help at this point,” Saina told PTI.

“I will play Asia Badminton Championship next. I will also play the Indonesia Super Series and the Sudirman Cup,” said the 2010 Commonwealth Games champion.

Saina, who had won the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold in January after recovering from a career-threatening knee injury, had bowed out of the opening round at Malaysia Open last week after losing narrowly to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

While Saina will be missing in action, a tough draw awaits Sindhu as she is slated to face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, 2016 All England Open champion and Rio Olympic bronze medallist.