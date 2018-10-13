Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap has lost his passport in Netherlands. He took to Twitter to inform about it to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. He informed about the loss of passport today afternoon at Netherlands’ capital Amsterdam, and said that he has to travel to Denmark and Germany to participate in Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open. He also mentioned that he has a flight to Denmark from Netherlands scheduled on Sunday i.e. October 14. He requested Swaraj to help in this matter.

Taking to Twitter, Parupalli wrote, “Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open, Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter”. Along with Swaraj, Parrupalli also tagged Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Narendra Modi in the tweet.

Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) October 13, 2018

Parupalli Kashyap is going to marry Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on December 16. Nehwal recently announced about her weeding on social media.