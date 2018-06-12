SAI orders performance review, surprise checks after Hockey coach’s complaint against Bengaluru centre
New Delhi: Sports of Authority of India (SAI) has decided to go for a performance review of all its regional centres after national hockey chief coach Harendra Singh complained about sub-standard food and hygiene in the Bengaluru facility.
“We are deeply concerned about the quality of food and hygiene in the SAI centres and give it the highest priority. The problem in Bengaluru has come to the notice earlier during the Minister’s (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) visit in March this year,” said SAI Director General Neelam Kapur in a statement.
“Orders have been issued to take corrective action which includes hiring a new cook, ensuring a quality of raw food supply and improving hygiene.”
The complaint has prompted the DG to call an urgent meeting of the Regional Heads.
“Regional Directors will be accountable to ensure quality food and hygiene. Monitoring systems are being put in place including surprise checks. Strict action will be taken on any complaints received,” Kapur added.
Harendra had expressed his serious concerns over food and hygiene in SAI South Centre, Bengaluru to the national federation Hockey India, which was earlier headed by current IOA and International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief Narinder Batra.
Having received the complaint, Batra swung into action and wrote to the Sports Ministry on the issue. The Indian team is training in the Karnataka capital for the Champions Trophy to be held in Breda, Netherlands from June 23 to July 1.
