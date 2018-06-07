Mumbai: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been named in India’s U19 team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month.

Indian under 19 team has been scheduled to play four-day and one-day matches in Sri Lanka in July. Arjun Tendulkar has been selected as an all-rounder in the team. Arjun was part of the main group of U-19 cricketers attended the camp in Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) and played matches in Una.

Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat will lead the four-day squad, who made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season on October 2017. He was earlier picked for the U-19 Asia Cup 2017. Aryan Juyal will lead the one-day squad, who had made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Recently Arjun made the news for doing well in the global Twenty20 series in Australia, organised by the Sydney Cricket Ground in January earlier this year. He took 4 wickets in the match, and also scored quick fire 48 in 27 balls.