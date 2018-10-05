Sachin Tendulkar meets Maharashtra Governor, urges ‘Mission Young and Fit India’ campaign across university

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar called on Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and proposed launching ‘Mission Young and Fit India’ across universities in the state.

Stating that India is emerging as the youngest nation in the world, he said every student from school and college should spend at least one hour playing to stay fit and healthy, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Rao appreciated Tendulkar’s efforts to promote the cause of fit and healthy India and assured him of his wholehearted support.

Tendulkar informed the Governor that he had visited Savitribai Phule Pune University in May to promote the Mission Young and Fit India and expressed the need to extend the mission to all universities.