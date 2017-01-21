Tendulkar calling me ‘superstar’ feels ‘little embarrassing’, says Yuvraj

New Delhi: Comeback man Yuvraj Singh, who smashed a blistering century to help India secure a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-day international against England, feels a “little embarrassed” after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on his innings by calling him a “superstar”.

Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket to help India post a mammoth 381-6 after being put into bat at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday. Both the veterans came together with India in trouble at 25 for three, and forged a record partnership to put their team in a winning position.

Yuvraj’s innings included 21 fours and three sixes while the former Indian skipper smashed 10 fours and six sixes.

“What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni #INDvENG,” Tendulkar had said on Twitter.

However, seeing the Master Blaster calling him a superstar, Yuvraj was surely overwhelmed to get such a complement from the icon.

“He (Sachin) always calls me a superstar which is a little embarrassing in front of him. He’s always trying to be funny with be but I always take his wishes. Thank you very much Mr. Tendulkar for your wishes, I think they worked really well today,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by bcci.tv after the game on Thursday.

Before this innings, Yuvraj last scored a century against West Indies in the 2011 World Cup. In the process, he overtook Tendulkar’s record run tally in ODIs against England, and he has now accumulated 1,478 runs in 36 matches.

“Feels great you know it’s been very up and down for my career. It was tough coming back and cementing my place in the side. I’ve been in and out of the team for a while. But happy that I worked hard and believed in myself,” said the left-hander.

The 35-year-old further said, “Emotions are very hard to describe at the moment because it’s been a long while and I was not able to get a hundred on the board. I worked very hard over the years, worked on my fitness, my diet and it took me a long time to come back and show that I can still play international cricket. It was very important that I prove that to myself because there’s very less self-belief outside.”

The third and the inconsequential ODI will be played in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20 series.