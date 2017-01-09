‘Russia should be banned from 2018 Winter Olympics’

London: United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency chief David Kenworthy has said Russia should be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korean city of Pyeongchang.

Kenworthy also said that Russian athletes should have been banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics too, reports Sputnik.

“Yes, I think they (Russia) should (be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics). I think they should have been banned from the Olympics in the summer. The International Paralympic Committee, in my view, got it right – they banned Russia. I think the IOC made a complete muck-up of it,” Kenworthy was quoted as saying by the BBC news on Saturday. He added that all that incident “was debasing all of sport.”

On December 9, WADA Independent Commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.–IANS