Rooney, Kane hail England colts’ maiden WC triumph

Kolkata : England’s all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney and current captain Harry Kane hailed England’s superlative display in the FIFA U-17 World Cup where the colts raised the bar further by emulating their U-20 team to lift the trophy.

“Yessss!!! Congratulations to all involved. Been class throughout the tournament,” Rooney, who retired from international football earlier this year, tweeted.

“Congrats to the U17s – a fantastic achievement!” Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane, who is England’s main hope for Russia 2018, tweeted.

Kane’s Spurs lost to Manchester United 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday, some hours before Steve Cooper’s England took the field against Spain. But despite the setback, the talismanic striker made sure he wished the Phil Fodens and the Rhian Brewsters.

Legendary former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer lauded the character of the boys stating it was a brilliant performance throughout the tourney.

“Congratulations @england U17’s! Great character shown. Brilliant performances all tournament. World Cup winners!,” Shearer tweeted.

Former England marksman Michael Owen underlined the fact that his country produces “top-class” young talent with the maiden U-17 World Cup victory following the U-20 triumph earlier this year in South Korea and the U-19 European Championships win as well.

“Our young lions triumph again. Brilliant achievement and once again, just goes to show we produce top class young talent. Well done lads,” Owen wrote on Twitter.

England rallied brilliantly to wipe out a two-goal deficit and steamroll Spain 5-2 in a thrilling final to annex their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title here on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho posted a picture of the team on Twitter celebrating at the podium with the glittering trophy. He wrote: “My team”.