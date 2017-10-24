Rookies Siraj, Iyer in T20 squad; no rest for Virat Kohli

Mumbai : Skipper Virat Kohli got no immediate break, while rookie pacer Mohammed Siraj and prolific batsman Shreyas Iyer made their way into a 16-strong Indian T20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand, starting November 1.

Despite speculation, Kohli was not rested from the New Zealand series and was also picked for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting November 16. The matches against the islanders are to be held in Kolkata and Nagpur. However, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad indicated that a “rotation policy will be applicable” for the captain as well. It is expected that Kohli will be rested for the final Test and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is slated in December as he would be required fresh and re- energised before the tough tour of South Africa. “With regards to Virat Kohli, there were some speculations that he is going to be rested for the whole of Sri Lankan series, it is not right. As far as the Test series is concerned, he is going to play and at some point of time, the rotation policy that we are following will apply to the captain,” Prasad made it clear during a media conference.

Prasad said Kohli’s workload is being monitored. “We are also monitoring his workload. He has been playing continuously right from IPL till today, we need to give him a break which we will consider after the Test series,” he added. There are no surprises in the Test squad with Abhinav Mukund making way for a fit-again first-choice opener Murali Vijay. Vijay did not take part in the last Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury and some other fitness related issues.

Predictably, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the longer version with Kuldeep Yadav being the third specialist spinner in the 16-member squad. Senior speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are back in the mix for the five-day format along with Test specialists Che-teshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

Ashish Nehra, who will retire after the first T20 game against New Zealand on November 1, has been picked for only that game scheduled in his home ground of Delhi. Prasad made it clear that the 38-year-old’s inclusion in the playing XI will be the team management’s decision.

Team for T20I series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.

Team for first 2 Tests

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma