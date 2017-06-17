Ronaldo willing to leave Real Madrid, say reports

Lisbon : Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to leave the record European football champions after being accused of tax evasion totalling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) by Spanish authorities.

According to a report in the A Bola newspaper on Friday, the 32-year-old Portugal captain feels that the Real Madrid club doesn’t protect him the way it should.

The Spanish prosecution in the indictment alleged that Ronaldo had evaded tax “in a conscious and voluntary manner”.

The prosecution said the player had taken advantage of a corporate structure created in 2010 that served to conceal his income derived from his image rights.

According to the accusation, after signing his contract with Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, Ronaldo “purported to” cede his image rights to a shell company based in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean. Ronaldo maintains his innocence in the tax evasion case and insisted that did everything in accordance with Spanish law. As a result he feels hurt and angry and has made up his mind that he no longer wants to play in La Liga.

Spanish newspaper Marca said that Ronaldo believes he is being made an example of because of his status as a star and that “he is judged without people really knowing him”.

A Bola has listed Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco among the potential suitors for the player and that they might table an offer of 180 million euros ($201 million).

The former United star has a release clause of one billion euros ($1.12 billion) written into his Real Madrid contract, having signed a five-year deal in November 2016.

BBC, meanwhile, quoting a source reported that Ronaldo “doesn’t want to stay in Spain”. “He’s very sad and really upset. At this moment, he wants to leave,” the source told the BBC. Ronaldo is currently in Russia with the national team to participate in the FIFA Confederations Cup.