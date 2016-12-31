Ronaldo not considering $100 million a season offer from Chinese club

Madrid : Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has confirmed that the Portugal football team captain will not be considering a whopping 100 million euro ($104.6 million) annual salary offered by a Chinese Super League (CSL) club.

The 31-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday explained to Sky Sport that an unnamed club has already offered Real Madrid 250 million euros ($264 million) to buy the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

According to Mendes, the Chinese club has offered to pay Ronaldo around $104.6 million per season; around five times more than what he is currently earning at the record European champions.

“It’s not the first time that the Chinese have been in contact for Cristiano, but that’s understandable as they want the world’s best player,” Mendes told Sky Italia.

“But money is not everything. The Spanish club (Real) is his life. He’s happy in Madrid and he wants to continue playing his football in Spain. I believe it will be impossible for them to get Cristiano.”

This offer comes a day after Shanghai Shenhua reportedly made Argentina striker Carlos Tevez the highest paid footballer with a salary understood to be around $35 million.

Tevez is understood to have secured a weekly salary of 720,000 euros ($757,102) on a two-year contract, making him the world’s highest paid footballer.

The Chinese Super League outfit paid 84 million euros (around $88.4 million) for the 32-year-old, making him the world’s sixth most expensive footballer. Only Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Neymar have commanded higher transfer fees.

Recently Brazilian midfielder Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a reported 71 million euros (around $74.7 million).–IANS