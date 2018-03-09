Ronald Das, Rajesh Sawhney qualify for National Finals

Noida : City golfers Ronald Das – Handicap Category A (0-16) and Rajesh Sawhney – Handicap Category B (17-24) qualified for the National Finals of Mercedes Trophy 2018 golf tournament on the second day of the Noida leg qualifier at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort here on Thursday.

Ronald and Rajesh clinched the two qualification spots available on Day 2 of the leg by carding a net score of 70 and 72 respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy 2018 has so far seen 41 qualifiers, including those who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from April 4 to 6.

Speaking on his win CAT A winner Ronald said, “It feels ecstatic and it was an amazing experience. I really appreciate the effort of the entire Mercedes team.”

Commenting on the qualification CAT B winner Rajesh said, “It was very exciting for me to win today for which I have been working very hard.

Overall experience of the tournament was excellent in my view.”

The best gross winner of the day was Karan Dev Tayal with an excellent round of 76.

A total of 122 golfers competed on Day 2 of Mercedes Trophy Noida leg. The third day of the qualifiers will see a set of 126 golfers set to compete for the two qualification spots available.

This year’s Mercedes Trophy will host 27 days of golf across 12 Indian cities.