Rohit slams critics after clearing YoYo test

New Delhi : Putting an end to speculation on his fitness, star batsman Rohit Sharma cleared the mandatory YoYo test on Wednesday and then fired a salvo at his critics, who questioned his exemption from the June 15 test.

Last week, skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni along with other UK-bound limited overs specialists had cleared the YoYo Test, save Ambati Rayudu. On Wednesday, India’s limited overs vice captain took the test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and then announced on social media that he has cleared it. For England tour, the Indian team will depart from Delhi on June 23.