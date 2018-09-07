Rohit, Shikhar key to India’s game-plan in Asia Cup: Brett Lee

Mumbai : Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has backed Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to come out good in the upcoming Asia Cup saying the two will hold key to India’s game-plan in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

With Kohli being rested following the England tour, Rohit will lead the Indian team which starts its Asia Cup campaign on September 18.

“Two key batsmen for India in the Asia Cup – Shikhar and secondly Rohit. I believe Rohit will get the best out of himself and also the team because he has been given that extra bit of responsibility to lead the Indian side,” Lee was quoted as saying in a statement issued by official broadcasters Star Sports.

“With Virat Kohli not playing, Rohit and Dhawan will be the two key men with the bat for India,” he said.

Lee, a veteran of 76 Tests and 221 ODIs, feels Rohit will be able to deliver in United Arab Emirates as the wickets will aid him. “The great Kohli is being rested for the tournament, so that allows Shikhar and Rohit to be pushed up.

“There is a lot of talk about how Rohit can’t face left arm fast bowlers – with the swing and the ball going across him.”