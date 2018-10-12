Rohit Sharma wishes Hardik Pandya by trolling him for his weird fashion sense

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, yesterday celebrate his birthday with cricketers and friends. For Pandya, 2018 has been a see-saw ride. Pandya on number of occasions has been trolled on social media, sometimes for comparing him with legendary Kapil Dev or his dressing sense. And on the occasion of his birthday, team-mate and friend Rohit Sharma also trolled him for his weird dressing sense and gave some piece of advice.

While wishing Pandya on Twitter, Rohit Sharma wrote, “Hope u get back on the field soon and also hope you find a good wardrobe designer � many happy returns bro � have a good one, @hardikpandya7!”

Hope u get back on the field soon and also hope you find a good wardrobe designer many happy returns bro have a good one, @hardikpandya7! pic.twitter.com/HBLCQnR8RO

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 11, 2018

Pandya currently is not in the thick of things, he is on rest with an injury he suffered during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. During the match, Pandya fell on the ground and was looking in severe pain. He was then immediately stretchered off the field. As of now, Pandya has been rested from the ongoing West Indies series as well.