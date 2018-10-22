Rohit Sharma shares emotional message for Praveen Kumar after he announces his retirement from all forms of cricket

In 2007, Rohit Sharma started his international career, but we got to see his real skills in the CB series in Australia. Rohit played an important role in the first final of the tri-series against Australia, as he scored 66 runs while playing next to Sachin Tendulkar, who guided India to victory with an unbeaten knock of 117.

Indian won the second final with the help of Praveen Kumar’s great bowling, Parveen took up four Australian wickets as India defeated Australia at their home.

On Monday, Rohit Sharma recalled the incredible performance of Parveen Kumar, as he posted an emotional message after Praveen Kumar announced his retirement from cricket. Rohit tweeted, “We almost started at the same time playing for the country, lots of fun, laugh and good cricket. I cannot forget his spell in CB series 2nd final, it was magical. To a brother, friend and a team mate have a good retirement buddy @praveenkumar”

Praveen Kumar represented India in 68 ODIs where he took 77 wickets at an average of 36.02. He also played 6 Test matches and 10 T20 internationals for India. Praveen has been one of the leading strike bowlers for Uttar Pradesh with 199 wickets from just 44 FC matches.