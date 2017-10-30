Rohit Sharma credits bowling unit for final ODI win against New Zealand

Kanpur: Rohit Sharma, who smashed a brilliant century to help India clinch the final One-Day International (ODI) of three-match series against New Zealand, credited the win to the team’s bowling unit for pulling back the match from the Kiwis. Sharma, who smashed 147 off 138 balls and scored his 15th ODI hundred, showered praises on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed three wickets and affected a crucial run out of Tom Latham.

“It was not easy for the fast bowlers today due to the wet field. The kiwis needed just 35 runs in four overs which was an easy to go for them, but just because of these two (Bumrah and Kumar) we were able to pull back the match,” he said.

The 30-year-old, while praising the bowling unit of the team, said, “Our bowlers did exceptionally well to comeback every now and then. This is what we expect from our bowling unit. Whenever they are put under pressure they know how to come back and this has not happened just once.” Further, Sharma called the dismissals of New Zealand’s Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Latham and Henry the turning point of the game.

In the third final ODI against New Zealand, the brilliant centuries from opener Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli helped India set a huge target of 338 for the Black Caps and clinched the series with a thrilling six-run win. In a pretty close match, the Kiwis, who required 35 runs from the last 24 balls, ended at 331-7 despite Latham’s 65 of 52 balls.

Meanwhile, Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings to achieve the feat. He achieved the feat even as he scored his 32nd century here.