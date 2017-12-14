Rohit Sharma: 8 interesting facts about Hit Man’s record breaking double hundred

India vs Sri Lanka contest finally came to light as India bounced back in style after the disappointment of Dharamsala and defeated SL by 141 runs at Mohali to square the series. Indian team had faced a lot of flak after the routing in the first match and interim skipper Sharma responded in style by hitting a record-breaking third double century (208*) to silence the critics in style and also led India well to register the win.

India started off cautiously as Shikhar Dhawan and Sharma put on 115 for the first wicket and then Sharma’s Mumbai team-mate Shreyas Iyer joined the party and batted with total freedom and added 213 for the second wicket and all hell break loose in the last ten overs as ‘Hit Man’ went berserk and ripped apart Sri Lankan bowling and India finished with 392/4 in 50 overs.

In reply, Lanka had nothing to lose and played somewhat peculiar kind of cricket as they never went for the target and were happy to bat out 50 overs and ended up doing that and scored 251/8. For the men in blue all bowlers chipped in and the pick of the bowler was wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagging 3/60. The match at Mohali will be remembered for Rohit Sharma’s carnage and proving that why he is held in such high esteem by his peers and fans alike.