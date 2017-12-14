Free Press Journal
Rohit Sharma: 8 interesting facts about Hit Man's record breaking double hundred

— By Dhaval Mehta | Dec 14, 2017 08:28 am
AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN

India vs Sri Lanka contest finally came to light as India bounced back in style after the disappointment of Dharamsala and defeated SL by 141 runs at Mohali to square the series. Indian team had faced a lot of flak after the routing in the first match and interim skipper Sharma responded in style by hitting a record-breaking third double century (208*) to silence the critics in style and also led India well to register the win.

India started off cautiously as Shikhar Dhawan and Sharma put on 115 for the first wicket and then Sharma’s Mumbai team-mate Shreyas Iyer joined the party and batted with total freedom and added 213 for the second wicket and all hell break loose in the last ten overs as ‘Hit Man’ went berserk and ripped apart Sri Lankan bowling and India finished with 392/4 in 50 overs.

In reply, Lanka had nothing to lose and played somewhat peculiar kind of cricket as they never went for the target and were happy to bat out 50 overs and ended up doing that and scored 251/8. For the men in blue all bowlers chipped in and the pick of the bowler was wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagging 3/60. The match at Mohali will be remembered for Rohit Sharma’s carnage and proving that why he is held in such high esteem by his peers and fans alike.


Rohit Sharma: Here’s the list of records at Mohali ODI

  • 01

    3rd double ton by Hit Man

    Rohit Sharma became the first player to score three double centuries in ODI cricket. All other players have combined four double centuries in limited overs cricket

  • 02

    115 balls for 1st 100; 36 balls for 2nd

    Rohit Sharma timed his innings beautifully and scored his first 100 in 115 balls and then blasted the next 100 runs off 36 balls and eventually remained not out on 208

  • 03

    All double tons in India

    Rohit Sharma's all three double centuries have come in India as 209 vs Australia, 2013; 264 vs Sri Lanka, 2014 and now 208* in 2017 at Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mohali respectively

  • 04

    1st hundred as skipper

    Sharma hit his first hundred as skipper and his 208* at Mohali is the second highest score by the captain after Virender Sehwag's 219 vs West Indies at Indore in 2011.

  • 05

    Hitting sixes for fun

    Rohit Sharma in his innings of 208* hit 12 sixes and now has 45 sixes in the year, which is most by an Indian batsman overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's 40 sixes in 1998

  • 06

    6 centuries in 2017

    Rohit Sharma as an opener has scored six tons in 2017 levelling with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in a calendar year for India

  • 07

    16 ODI hundreds for Rohit

    Rohit Sharma is now the fourth highest century maker for India in ODI cricket and is behind Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (32) and Sourav Ganguly (22)

  • 08

    five 150+ scores in ODI cricket

    Rohit Sharma now has five 150+ scores in ODI cricket equaling with Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner

