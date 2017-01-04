Rohan Bopanna axing result of Davis Cup pullout versus Spain

Chennai : To send out a strong message to the players who pick and choose tournaments when it comes to representing India, Rohan Bopanna was axed from the Davis Cup side since he pulled out of the Spain tie feigning injury, AITA sources have claimed.

Bopanna’s opting out of the World Group Play-off tie in September 2016 did not go down well with the All India Tennis Association (AITA). It is widely believed in the AITA circle that Bopanna just made an excuse that he was injured.

Bopanna, known for his superior service skills on the Tour, on the final day of the tie, September 18, posted a video on Instagram, showing him enjoying a dance with his friends in a bar in Bangalore the previous night.

“We have not closed our eyes. If a player does not have that special feeling to play for the country, he does not deserve to be in the team. It was a crucial tie and we expect players to put up their hands and get ready for the challenge,” an AITA insider, privy to the matter, told PTI.

The selection committee Chairman SP Misra insisted that Bopanna’s pull out was not discussed at the meeting to pick team for New Zealand but said they had instructions to choose three singles players and a doubles specialist. Bopanna (28) is higher-ranked than Leander Paes (59) but the veteran player was preferred over the former.

However, AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee did drop a hint that Bopanna’s giving a miss to the Spain tie was an issue.–PTI