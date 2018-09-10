Roger Federer to Roy Emerson, top 5 champions of Grand Slam men’s single tennis
After defeating Juan Martin del Potro in US Open 2018 finals, Novak Djokovic has taken his tally of Grand Slam Titles to 14. Djokovic clinched his third US Open title with the victory. Djokovic is one of the players who leads the list of Grand Slam titles’ champions in men’s single tennis. Let’s have a look at the top five leading champions of Grand Slam men’s singles.
Leading champions of Grand Slam titles
Roger Federer: 20 Grand Slam titles
The very first player in the list is Roger Federer, who is one of the best players the game of tennis has ever seen. Former world number 1 and present no. 2 Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, and has three more than the second player on the list. Federer has won Wimbledon Open 8 times, Australian Open 6 times, and US Open 5 times, followed by French Open which he has won once. Federer is a Swiss tennis player and one of the most popular tennis players to ever born.
Rafael Nadal: 17 Grand Slam titles
The second player on this list is Rafael Nadal. Currently the top ranked player in ATP rankings, Nadal has 17 Grand Slam titles in his pockets, three less than Roger Federer. Nadal has dominated French Open, which he has won a record 11 times. In rest Gland Slam tournaments, he has won Australian Open once, Wimbledon Open twice and US Open thrice.
Novak Djokovic: 14 Grand Slam titles
Novak Djokovic is the third on the list. The Serbian tennis legend has won Grand Slam titles 14 times, which includes bagging Australian Open 6 times, Wimbledon Open 4 times, US Open 3 times and French Open once.
Pete Samras: 14 Grand Slam titles
Pete Samras, the former American tennis star has also won the Grand Slam Titles 14 times, equal to that of Djokovic. Popular as ‘Pistol Petel’, he is regarded as one of the greatest player in the history of tennis. He won Wimbledon Open 7 times, US Open 5 times and Australian Open 2 times. However, he has failed to bag single French Open title.
Roy Emerson: 12 Grand Slam titles
Roy Emerson is another former tennis player who is on the leaderboard of Grand Slam titles’ champions. The former Australian tennis player has won Grand Slam titles 12 times. This includes Australian Open 6 times, while French Open, Wimbledon Open and US Open 2 times each.