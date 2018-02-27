Roger Federer retains top spot as Simona Halep regains it

Madrid : Switzerland’s Roger Federer stayed on top of the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,105 points ahead of Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, reclaimed the No.1 position for the first time since October 29, 2012 last week when he overtook Nadal following his victory at the Rotterdam Open, reports Efe. Croatia’s Marin Cilic was third, followed by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro jumped to the eighth and ninth positions respectively, while United States’ Jack Sock fell to 10th.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows-

Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,105 2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,760 points 3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,960 4. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635 5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,450 6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,810 7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280 8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 2,825 9. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 2,745 10. Jack Sock (United States) 2,650.

Halep takes back top position from Wozniacki

Simona Halep of Romania managed to reclaim the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for the past four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, lost points after she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semi-final, reports Efe. Kvitova, meanwhile, climbed one place to ninth spot, while Germany’s Angelique Kerber fell to 10th. The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows-